The biggest offenders are those who indicate right when they intend to go straight ahead through the intersection. I’ve seen commercial bus drivers do it! Yes, plural!

I can’t keep count of the number of times I have stopped at a roundabout because a car approaching from the other direction is indicating right. Then it goes straight through! Not a biggie you may say but irritating because the rule is so clear.

Here, in plain language is the rule for travelling straight through a roundabout: “Don’t signal before entering the roundabout. Signal left when you pass the exit before the one you want.” Couldn’t be much simpler than that. Definitely don’t signal right.

Wyn Drabble

Probably the second biggest group of offenders is those who hardly ever indicate anyway. I suppose we need to have a little compassion here because they might have reasons:

They have a tired hand

Their hand is busy texting

They have a sore finger

They’ve had a really hard day

It’s not worth it

They forget

It expends too much energy.

I’m not claiming that this is a very scientific comparison but I believe it serves to illustrate my point. If it takes 10 ergojoules (not their real name) to lift a standard cup of tea to your mouth, it probably takes .01 ergojoules to flick an indicator. In the grand scheme of things, that’s not a lot of ergojoules.

One solution might be a pre-roundabout fork in the road. One fork has a sign “Roundabout Ahead”, the other a sign “For Those Who Don’t Know How To Use A Roundabout”. Alas, the circuitous alternative route would be prohibitively expensive.

To try and help – in a roundabout sort of way – I thought I might suggest a rewrite of the current Road Code entry. My version goes as follows:

When you are approaching a roundabout, panic. No, sorry, I lost my head there. When you are approaching a roundabout, take some time to enjoy the outer polyanthus plantings and the central shrubbery.

If you have ergojoules aplenty, now is the time to signal left if you intend to take the first exit or right if you intend exiting to the right but this will require changing to a left indication as you pass the exit before the one you intend to take.

Those travelling straight through the intersection should not signal on entering the roundabout but signal left as they pass the exit before the one they are taking, subtract the number of exits they first thought of, wave cheerily at other motorists and proceed with all due care.

Whether you are going left, straight or right, do not under any circumstances take any notice of what other vehicles are indicating. Or not indicating. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Is my version an improvement? I suppose it’s all a matter of swings and roundabouts.