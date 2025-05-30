Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘There’s been no transparency’: Ruataniwha Dam protest outside meeting

RNZ
3 mins to read

Wise Water Use protesters outside Centralines on Ruataniwha Dam funding. Photo / Alexa Cook, RNZ

Wise Water Use protesters outside Centralines on Ruataniwha Dam funding. Photo / Alexa Cook, RNZ

  • Opponents of the Ruataniwha Dam protested outside a Centralines meeting over funding transparency concerns.
  • Centralines committed $300,000 to the project, sparking claims of cronyism from protest group Wise Water Use.
  • Centralines chair Fenton Wilson defended the investment, citing the dam’s growth potential for Hawke’s Bay.

By RNZ

Opponents of the controversial Ruataniwha Dam in Central Hawke’s Bay staged a surprise protest outside a Centralines meeting in Waipukurau discussing the use of trust beneficiaries’ money for the fast-tracked dam project.

The protest comes a month after Centralines trustee Tony Murphy resigned because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today