Centralines has faced numerous challenges including the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Centralines has announced a year of solid growth and development, despite numerous challenges including the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Over the reporting period, Centralines moved to a new, state-of-the-art depot and office, designed to meet the future needs of the community, serving as a hub for community meetings, learning, and gathering.

Centralines also brought on board two external contractors to undertake a works programme that included significant customer connections and network projects.

A new state-of-the-art depot and office has been designed to meet the future needs of the community.

Chair for Centralines, Fenton Wilson says, “Centralines’ team has demonstrated unwavering commitment and adaptability in the face of challenges, ensuring power restoration to our customers in extremely challenging conditions during the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We take great pride in our experience and the resilience our approach to asset management brings to our community.”

Despite setbacks caused by the cyclone, network performance over the year remained in line with previous years.

Centralines also invested in its network with a capital spend of $11.5 million, supporting the district’s ongoing growth, as well as distributing discounts totalling $1.3 million to consumers through electricity retailers.

Centralines also pledged $199,252 in community funding to more than 60 local organisations that support the wellbeing of the CHB community including sports teams, community events, social services and schools.

Like many industries, Centralines is experiencing a shortage of skilled workers, and in response has implemented a strategy focusing on training and career development for locals, attracting skilled workers, investing in people, and providing clear career pathways.

Centralines is experiencing a shortage of skilled workers, and has implemented training and career development for locals.

Industry changes that lie ahead include decarbonising the economy through the electrification of industry and transport and providing renewable green energy.

Wilson says, “We are delighted with our achievements over the past year but realise there is a lot of work in front of us as we look to deliver the network infrastructure required to meet expected future loads from electric vehicles and industry.

The year also marked the milestone of 100 years of delivering electricity to Central Hawke’s Bay.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in a century, from creating local employment to investing in smarter energy technologies. Our unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation will continue to drive us forward as we embark on the next 100 years”, says Wilson.

During the year, two long-serving directors, board chair Dr Ian Walker and Audit and Risk Committee chair Derek Walker, stepped down.

“I would like to thank both Dr Walker and Mr Walker for their outstanding contribution and many years of service”, says Wilson.

Centralines delivered a strong financial result for the year, with an after-tax profit of $2.1 million from total revenue of $15.5 million, reflecting growth in connections and customer contributions.