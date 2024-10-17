A proposal establishing the Hawke’s Bay Water Trust and its draft deed was presented to the council for the first time.

Although councillors had their say, Wise Water Use Hawke’s Bay conducted a protest outside chambers before the meeting, saying it was denied the right to speak at the meeting.

The request was denied on the grounds the meeting agenda was too full.

The group wanted to speak against the council’s move to endorse a Community Trust Deed for the Tukituki Water Security Project, formerly known as the Ruataniwha Water Storage Scheme, a dam on the Makaroro River.

The move was recently put on a list of projects set to be considered under fast-track legislation.

“Our request to speak on behalf of our supporters and concerned ratepayers was denied, which is deeply concerning given the financial and environmental stakes involved,” Wise Water Use HB spokesman Trevor Le Lievre said.

The council has been facilitating the development of the trust alongside Tamatea Pōkai Whenua and Water Holdings Hawke’s Bay Ltd.

If created, it is proposed the intellectual property and consents for the dam on the Makaroro River would be transferred to its ownership.

The trust would further explore the viability of water security initiatives, including the Tukituki Water Security Project.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Mayor Alex Walker said the purpose of the proposed charitable trust was to explore solutions to water security in Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay that would last for generations to come – and it placed community ownership and voice at the centre of it.

“Water security has been a strategic priority for the council for many years,” Walker said.

“We have known for over a decade about the importance of water security in Central Hawke’s Bay. We have been battered by droughts, floods and cyclones, and we need to consider all the tools and levers available to us to secure water in our district for future resilience and growth.”

She recommended three changes to the proposal.

That the strategy, growth and wellbeing committee:

Endorse the directions of the Draft Hawke’s Bay Water Trust Deed with further advice to come to council’s meeting on October 31;

Endorse the proposed inaugural trustee process and criteria with further advice to come to council’s meeting on October 31; and

That council actively seeks feedback and views from the community on the trust deed ahead of the council on October 31.

Walker said water security was a long journey and “that’s why we are talking about it”.

She said the dynamics were complex and it was “indeed emotional because it affects us all”.

Pou Whirinaki adviser Amiria Nepe-Apatu asked why the water had to come from her awa “or any awa”.

“This will affect our whakapapa, our future; there are ways and means apart from having a catchment like this.”

She spoke of swimming in the rivers and the abundance of food when she was young.

“It’s only just starting to come back. I want my mokopuna to be able to do that.”

The motion was then moved by Jerry Greer and seconded by Tim Aitken and voted in unanimously.

Outside council, Joy Pekepo (Ngāti Kahungunu), who attended the meeting and has lived in CHB all her life, said she was against the dam and the council needed to discuss it with the community.

“Why do we have to have another organisation in our council? Water should be looked after by the council with equal input from the community,” Pekepo said.

“I have fought this for years and I’ll be back on October 31 to make sure our land and water are looked after. Our community demands transparency.”