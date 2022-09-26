The cast: Michael Nichol, Patrick Mulligan, John Graham, James McCaffrey, Jesse Smith, Anthony Collier, Emily Charlton-Jones, Rose Douglas and Clair Rochester.

Just because you can't see the danger, doesn't mean it's not there.

That's the theme of the latest production, Wait Until Dark, from Theatre Hawke's Bay, at the Playhouse Theatre.

Director Sandra Alsleben is a magnet for talented cast and skilfully brings to life this classic suspense thriller about Susy, a recently blinded woman.

Suzy is being terrorised in a life-threatening game with three diabolical thugs looking for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her basement flat.

Their sinister plot is clever, but Susy's resourcefulness is not going to make things easy for them.

Alsleben played the lead role of Susy in 1991 at the Hampstead Garden Suburb Dramatic Society in London and is excited to finally have it on stage here with Theatre Hawke's Bay.

"It's a superb play that I have wanted to direct for years, it's nail-bitingly tense and will have you on the edge of your seat," Alsleben said.

• Wait Until Dark is on at the Playhouse Theatre, corner of Hastings and Alexandra Sts in Hastings from September 29 until October 8. Tickets on sale at iTicket.