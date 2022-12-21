Ian and Maree Tucker in 2020, after they took over The Strawberry Patch in April 2020. They will be closed for Christmas Eve after flooding destroyed their crop. Photo NZME

A Hawke’s Bay fruit icon has fallen victim to persistently wet weather, forced to close shop on its busiest day of the year.

Ian and Maree Tucker, owners of The Strawberry Patch in Havelock North, announced on their Facebook page that the business would be unable to open for Christmas Eve after flooding from the heavy rain in the region this week hit their paddock and ruined their crop.

“We are absolutely devastated, this would usually be the biggest day of the year for us,” they said in the post.

They said they would still be open selling fruit and vegetables on Thursday and Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, but there would only be a limited supply of strawberries which they expect won’t be anywhere near enough to meet demand.

“We hope people understand that this is completely out of our hands and we are very upset over the situation, we are trying our best,” the post said.

The store traditionally enjoys huge lines of customers on Christmas Eve.

The heavy rain this year has hit many fruit growers in Hawke’s Bay as it continued into harvest season.

Hugh Findlay, co-owner of Cherry Gold Orchard, earlier said he expected he would lose about half his harvest this season to rain by the end of it.

Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers Association president Brydon Nisbet said earlier that rain and cold weather had affected fruit growers in early spring, and ongoing rain throughout the harvest had reduced the volume produced even more.