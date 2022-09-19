Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The price we pay for love: Sarah Emilie Leonard on the queue to see the Queen

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sarah Emilie Leonard
5 mins to read
The procession and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald

The procession and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald

The musty air was full of suspense. A solitary thud of a soldier's staff every few minutes echoed gently through the grand hall.

The sheer scale of the space filled with silence was eerie but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.