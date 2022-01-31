The play goes on at the Little Theatre

Kirsty Daly and Stacey Nelson rehearse a scene for Dancing at Lughnasa at Napier's Little Theatre. Photo / Ken Morrison Photography

The play will go on for Napier Repertory Players, at the Little Theatre, with Dancing at Lughnasa on stage as this year's Art Deco production.

Dancing at Lughnasa, by Brian Friel, one of Ireland's most important playwrights, was first performed at the Abbey Theatre, in Dublin, in 1990, and won a 1991 Olivier Award in London.

The play is centred on the five Mundy sisters, who live just outside the village of Ballybeg in Ireland. Also living with them is their elder brother, a Catholic priest who has recently been sent home from Uganda under mysterious circumstances.

Michael, the son of the youngest sister, is the narrator and recounts his nostalgic memories of the summer of 1936 when he was 7 years old, and his wayward father paid a visit.

Dancing at Lughnasa explores themes of Irish cultural identity, music, dancing and historical change.

It also confronts the themes of Catholicism versus paganism, pleasure versus responsibility, and the tension between opposing forces: the world of duty, morality, and responsibility, and the escapist world of music, dance, and fantasy.

Director Mason Price has drawn together a highly talented group of actors to perform this challenging piece. Conversations among the five sisters living under the same roof are enthralling, emotional and funny.

With Deco dress highly recommended and held at the gorgeous Art Deco-era Little Theatre in Napier, Dancing at Lughnasa is being staged during the festival weekend from February 17-20 and then from February 23 to March 5 for those who may have missed out, or are looking to extend their festival experience.

Napier Repertory Theatre is operating as a Covid vaccine passport location. Seating capacity for this play has been reduced to allow social distancing.

Tickets can be booked through iticket.co.nz, or in person at the Napier Municipal Theatre or I-Site Hastings or I-Site Havelock North. Check the Napier Repertory website napierrepertory.co.nz for details.