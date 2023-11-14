Hannah Ogle, animal attendant at SPCA Napier, with Little Mighty Bean. Photo / Paul Taylor

Seeing an abandoned litter of kittens is sadly a familiar sight for SPCA Napier feline lead Rachel Hopper and her team in summertime.

The season wasn’t made any easier when they were called to a Napier property last week Tuesday and found eight out of nine kittens dead, from what was likely a mix of malnutrition and cat flu, after their mother had deserted them.

But amongst the horrific scene, there was a fighter. One small runt desperately drifting in and out of consciousness; the ‘ninth life’, so to speak.

“We had a contractor call us who was doing the lawns and gardening in someone’s yard. They were the ones that found it,” Hopper told Hawke’s Bay Today.

The initial shock was overtaken by adrenaline, as they frantically made every effort to save the last kitten.

“We were in quite a hurry to get the little one back to us so he could start his treatment.”

The first night was rough, with the young one drifting in and out of consciousness and the vet giving him a zero to ten per cent chance of survival.

“I took him home and dropped honey and water on his tongue just to keep his blood sugars up.”

Against the odds he survived the night, and Hopper said he was getting stronger and stronger as the days went by.

“We were calling him ‘Little Mighty Bean’ because he’s a fighter. He had mighty lungs and a mighty personality,” Hopper said.

“He would just not give up. He’d be unconscious and then come back screaming ten minutes later.”

Hopper continues to care for Little Bean, as well as the many other rescue kittens that have come into SPCA care as the summer months loom.

SPCA said it was pleading for foster volunteers, as centres around the country battled a “tidal wave” of kittens in what is shaping up to be the busiest breeding season in recent memory.

“I think this was probably the eighth litter I’ve seen this season,” Hopper said.

Little Mighty Bean is one of the many kittens needing care over the summer breeding season. Photo / Paul Taylor

The SPCA said it had seen approximately 47 per cent more kittens in its care in September (using their latest figures) compared to the same month last year.

“We highly recommend desexing. If they are by chance abandoned, make sure they are somewhere they can be found,” Hopper said.

People should also call their local SPCA if they have concerns or see litters that are dead or struggling.

If they would like to help they should also get in touch.

“We desperately need the public’s help to care for these beautiful animals until they are well or old enough to be desexed and put up for adoption,” SPCA general manager animal services, Corey Regnerus-Kell said.

