Napier SPCA hosts a special late-night adoption event to help find new homes for more than 40 cats and kittens.

Napier SPCA hosts a special late-night adoption event to help find new homes for more than 40 cats and kittens.

SPCA open hours don’t always suit everyone, so the Napier SPCA is hostings a special late-night adoption event to hopefully find homes for some of their cats and kittens.

Each year, the Napier SPCA sees about 700 felines, and right now has more than 40 cats and kittens. The centre is almost filled to capacity, and people just aren’t adopting as fast as new kittens are coming in.

While the Napier centre has had more than that in the past, this is the most they have had this time of year, which has doubled with low adoption rates, causing quite a backlog of animals waiting for their forever homes.

Napier SPCA centre manager Joy Walker said, “We can only take so many animals until we’re at capacity – and we’re very close to being at capacity right now.”

There are a few reasons why the SPCA is seeing an influx of cats and kittens coming in, with one of those being owners are not getting their animals de-sexed as New Zealand is in a cost of living crisis at the moment, and the SPCA understands people are having to tighten their belts.

“Unfortunately, this means that pets’ needs are bumped further down the list, and warmer weather has also meant that breeding has continued – even though we’re right in the middle of winter,” Walker said.

Right now, most of the Napier centre’s cages and adoption rooms are full and every available foster parent has a cat or kittens.

Space in the centre is so sparse that even with foster kittens ready for adoption, the centre doesn’t have the space to take them, so they are available for adoption straight from the fosterers.

High numbers of cats at the Napier SPCA have left four-year-old Minty waiting at a foster home for space to open in the Napier centre's adoption room.

One of these cats waiting to be adopted from his foster home is four years and eight months old - Minty, a white domestic short-hair.

Minty is quietly and patiently waiting for a home, or a space in the adoption room so he can be swooped up by a forever family.

This is Minty’s second time at the centre. He was found at a recycling centre in 2019 and brought to the SPCA, then in May this year was surrendered back to us as his previous home sadly didn’t work out.

As cats are coming in faster than they are going out, the Napier SPCA has decided to host a special late-night adoption event which has proven incredibly successful in the past, as the team at the Napier Centre are desperate to get these animals adopted.

The Napier centre has a few long-stayers they are hoping someone who comes to the late-night event will fall in love with.

One of these is Griffin, who has been with Napier SPCA since January. Griffin is an eight-month-old, male domestic short-hair ginger kitten.

Another pair to look out for are Tayla and Sailor Moon, who have been at the centre since March.

Tayla is a fluffy black female domestic short-hair who is approximately three years and four months old, and Sailor Moon is a five-month-old tortoiseshell female domestic short-hair kitten.

From 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, July 27, the Napier SPCA will be staying open longer, hoping to connect people with furry four-legged friends to take home.

Those who are interested in coming to the late-night event can make an appointment by either calling the SPCA on 06 835 7758 or emailing them at napier.info@spca.nz.