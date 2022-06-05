Krystine Nation found public speaking a bit terrifying at first. Photo / Supplied

Krystine Nation knows a thing or two about parenting - from the things people don't talk about in public to the embarrassing things her kids say.

The mum of five, who also does stand-up comedy, will be in Dannevirke this month talking about the realities of being a parent in what she likes to call motivational comedy.

Have kids they said! is her live show in which she would not only shares her personal story, but also "just talking about life and all the hard parts of parenting with all the jokes in between".

The show would also be a fundraiser to help raise money for the female weightlifters her husband coaches to pay for competitions as well as accommodation.

Krystine shares the ins and outs of parenting, with some jokes in between. Photo / Supplied

Nation first began sharing her parenting experiences on a blog more than four years ago.

She has two daughters, who were now teenagers, and with them she found parenting very easy.

"I went with my intuition, did what I knew and that was it. Then eight years later I had my son and parenting was completely different."

She said she felt immense pressure and everything was different.

She'd go on social media and would come across other parenting blogs.

"All I was seeing was like all this overwhelming advice, stuff that I should be doing as a parent."

But those bloggers all seemed to have perfectly set-up nurseries and the latest inventions.

"I just found myself getting down all the time."

She joined a group where all the mums would share the "ins and outs and ups and downs and all the honesty."

Nation said she found that more refreshing than the other blogs.

She decided to make videos to help the other women feel better, adding her own brand of humour, and it was suggested she start her own page, which became Real Life Wife.

"I was like, 'No!' because everyone has a baby and they think they're a blogger. I did it anyway, and it just kind of took off."

Before she started doing the events, Nation said she had never done any public speaking.

Then they needed to raise money to help three weightlifters go to a very big competition, in a short space of time.

She said she had seen a couple of other bloggers do events to raise money and thought she could try the same thing.

So she booked a room in Palmerston North which seated 30 people, not expecting more than about 20.

"That ended up selling out at 120," Nation said.

That first event was terrifying for the Foxton resident, who admits to having been shy and reserved. Leading up to it, she felt physically ill.

"I remember just being like, I am terrified right now. I took some time and then after about half an hour and just getting the laughs back, which is something I never get because it's all through my phone. People were laughing with me and I was off."

She still gets nervous before one of her shows, but now loves it.

"The beauty of what I do is it's all really honest. So I can stand up and say, 'Oh, I've forgotten what I was gonna say' and people just know that that's me. It's so much fun now. I've got the bug. I love it."

Have kids they said! is on at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club, Princess St on June 18 from 6.30pm.

Tickets are available through www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/have-kids-they-saiddannevirke-tickets-346911570847.