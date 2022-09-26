The Hits DJ Adam Green

OPINION:

New Zealand is a great place to live - with the mountains, the sea, the rivers, the lakes and the people, there are so many things that make our unique little islands a truly special part of the world.

Sometimes, though, it becomes almost impossible to see. A dark cloud can descend down upon any one of us at almost any time.

Sometimes due to major life shifts - other times due to seemingly nothing at all. Where one day you were laughing at a family barbeque and planning the new deck, all of a sudden, just going out and buying that pack of sausages can feel like wading through a thick haze, and that catch-up barbeque could seem like a monumental effort to even begin to plan.

Mental Health Awareness Week is upon us again, and this year's theme is 'Reconnect'.

To kick off the week, reconnecting with yourself is the order of the day. Ask yourself, "How am I feeling right now?"

Even speak the words out loud when you've got a moment, and really think about it.

Sometimes the daily hustle and bustle of life can leave us running on autopilot for so long that we can forget to take a moment to check how we really are, for ourselves.

You might be great! In which case, brilliant, keep doing what you're doing. You might be just okay.

Maybe you'll remember you haven't actually done something for yourself in a while - a haircut, or a takeaway coffee and sit-down somewhere nice. A café lunch might be a nice change.

Or, you might take a minute and think, I'm actually not doing so well.

The key is to take that time to genuinely self-analyse how YOU are, for you. And if you're not doing so well, remember you're not alone.

The great thing about Mental Health Awareness Week is that it lifts the veil that social media and the modern world online can so easily trick us into believing in.

Everyone's lives look perfect in the highlight reel!

You can find more about the five ways to wellbeing on the Awareness Week website, but Give, Be Active, Keep Learning, Connect, and Take Notice are the key points.

Take notice of the things that bring you joy, give your time, your words and your presence, learn about new people and new things, connect by talking AND listening, and keep moving - you'll be amazed what a couple of weeks of regular walks can do to lift your spirits.

Look after yourself, and look out for friends and whānau this Mental Health Awareness Week. Aroha atu, aroha mai!