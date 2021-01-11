The Hits: Pool dream finally comes true

The Hits DJs, Adam Green and Megan Banks.

Growing up in Mid Canterbury we had long hot summers just like Hawke's Bay.

They seemed to stretch on endlessly as did our harping on to Mum and Dad about getting a pool.

Me and my sister even choreographed a wee dance to Dire Straits Twisting by the Pool to try and get my Mum and Dad over the line. We had matching towelling short jumpsuits and everything, but alas all of the jumping, and twisting and semi attempts at the splits were in vain.

To be fair we did have an amazing school pool one mile down the road with a diving board, and as Dad was chairman of the school and generally lived the closest, we had to go down every day for a bit of chlorine maintenance. We spent all of our summer at that pool ingesting what I imagine is an unhealthy amount of chemicals.

So it was always a long held dream to have a pool. Thankfully Grab One answered my dreams and in August last year we bought one.

I had been saving up for either a pool or a tramp for awhile, so I took this deal as a sign that we should buy a pool. I had no idea of the size of the pool, but before I knew it, I had clicked "buy now" and next thing you know we had a massive pool delivered.

We finally got around to putting it up just before Christmas, and while it might be on a bit of a lean, the good news is our relationship survived the erecting and filling of the pool, and without a doubt it has been the best purchase ever! Thankfully Adam had been through the same thing the year before so was able to impart his pool maintenance knowledge, and touch plastic, we've had no issues with it.

It's big enough to have a good swim, not quite over the boy's heads and our neighbours are excited because they now get the pleasure of seeing me teeter up to the top of the ladder in my togs, gingerly turn around so they get the best view of my rear end, and then climb down into the pool. I bet they never thought their summer could be so good!

Free viewing entertainment and a lot more noisy shrieking kids having fun in the pool. Sorry neighbours!

- Megan Banks