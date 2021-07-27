The Hits: On the move and it's stressing me out

The Hits DJs Adam Green and Megan Banks

Oh the joys of moving house. Said no one ever.

You're through the excitement of buying a property, and either selling yours or handing in your notice to the landlord. Then you sit tight and wait for a bit, and then in the last week, all hell breaks loose.

Be prepared to lose your mind, potentially your fiance, some of your hair and definitely all of your will to live.

They say moving house is up there as one of the most stressful life experiences. It's in the top 10, along with getting married.

We have chosen 2021 to do both of those things, and as I write, potentially the second one won't happen due to the stress of the first!

We all know that feeling of looking at your house on day one of packing, and it's enough to make you cry.

You literally do not know where to start. Should we do the kitchen first, or dismantle the beds?

Do we take everything out of the drawers, or just move them as they are? Where does this marble belong? Where's the bag for electronics?

Will we need this in the next few days, leave out toilet paper, don't pack cleaning cloths ... uggghhh!! Who packed my sanity?!

Oh my gosh it's stressful. You work solidly for two to three days and it's still not done. Kids are unpacking as you are packing, you run out of boxes and/or masking tape.

You start off so diligently with categorising everything, and by the end of it you are just throwing anything in a box and hoping for the best.

Then the cleanup begins. I'm getting help with the clean, but also doing a lot myself.

I've got sore fingertips from my hands being shoved in rubber gloves and trying to scrub and get into every nook and cranny.

We pulled out the fridge to clean behind that and found a photo from when we moved in eight years ago.

We both looked like we were about 12, clearly well before we decided to buy, sell, move and get married all within a few months.

It's definitely aged us. The cat's not talking to us and we aren't talking to each other. But it's only temporary, right?

This time next week we will be in our new house and then the fighting over the unpacking begins. I'll try to find the box with my cheery smile and happy disposition in it first.

- Megan Banks