The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

It's time to air some dirty laundry.

We've taken out the old rotary clothesline, and when I say we, I mean my husband. I gave him all day to get the job done as I thought that would get him out of my hair for at least eight hours.

So he donned his old round-home clothes, clipped his fingernails, had a shave, went to the loo, found a podcast to put on and finally stepped outside to tackle the project.

I'd no sooner sat down for some uninterrupted social media scrolling when my sledgehammer hubby came back inside, job done!

I of course didn't believe him and went outside to check, but as it turns out he was indeed right.

The clothesline was out of the ground with all the poles and wire dismantled, the concrete dug up and the little paver steps in a pathway leading to the clothesline also all removed.

And despite the couch weed growing in its place, it looks great. Now I don't need to worry about our smalls on the clothesline that everyone can see when we're sitting on the deck having drinkies and nuts and bolts.

However, I am feeling just a small tinge of bossy-wife regret.

Have I inadvertently taken away a Kiwi rite of passage for my boys to not have a clothesline for them to swing around on.

Although they have done their fair share of swinging on it, so maybe it's not that. Maybe I'm just feeling a little nostalgic for my own childhood.

On the farm we had a rotary clothesline as well as just one massive length of line that seemed like it ran over 2ha.

It went from one end of the yard to the other and once all of the sheets were on the line you had to pitch it up with a whopping long wooden pole that somehow managed to sway back and forth and never came off. Much like Mum when she was three sheets to the wind herself!

For us now, though, it's back to the drawing board, or the clothes horse as the case may be as that's all we'll be using from now on. Which made me wonder, am I the only one who always uses a clothes horse winter and summer? Not sure. Maybe the answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind.

