The Hits: New and exciting ways to stay in shape

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green.

OPINION:

The thing about fitness is there are so many ways to do it. Before TV and social media, there was no such thing as the "Ab dominator 3000".

It was just a seven-day work week hauling dirt around the homestead. The "Thigh Triple Toner Tanner Turbo Two fifty" wasn't a thing, just the "We have to walk 7km to the post office through two streams and fight the eels off."

It's understandable that people search out new and exciting ways to stay in shape though, and my co-host Megan is doing exactly that by taking on the Everest Challenge at the Mitre 10 sports park this coming six weeks.

She'll be climbing the equivalent elevation of Mt Everest; in the time it took Ed Hillary to complete the deed. (I wonder if Ed ever hit the ab roller?)

A bold move, and not one that I was going to undertake. I thought I might try some of my own challenges though. How about the Indy 500 drive challenge?

It's pretty simple, you just reset the car's trip meter, and once you've done a total of 804.7km that's challenge completed. You've driven exactly 500 miles. Should be much fitter after that, Scott Dixon looks like he's in great shape.

The 56-hour sleep week. Just get eight hours a night, or, seven with a daily hour-long nap, and you too could be completing the 56-hour sleep week challenge. Bonus points for a weekend sleep-in and knocking those numbers out of the park. It's clinically proven that 100 per cent of people who are in shape sleep. So it stands to reason this should help.

The Theodore Roosevelt Coffee Challenge. It is said ol' Ted liked to consume a gallon of coffee a day.

That works out to be 3.7 litres or pretty much 15 and a half cup o' joes a day. Just think how quickly you would be moving at 3pm as your 12th coffee of the day glides past your lips on the way to cup 15. (And a half) I wouldn't try and run this challenge in conjunction with the 56-hour sleep week, there may be problems completing one of them!

And so with so many options, you can now take the ab circle pro, shake weights, and treadmill down to your local opshop and jump on the latest and greatest options to get in shape! Now I'm off to complete the no-challenges challenge for another month!

- Adam Green