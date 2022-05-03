The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

Many years ago a dear friend of mine saved my life and my car with the best little tip for when you're feeling car sick.

I was moving islands, and this was the last catch up with my friend before I drove all the way from North Canterbury to Wellington.

We had a night in at her place because they had a spa pool. So we celebrated the bubbles in the pool with the bubbles in a glass and had the best time catching up.

The next morning I had to be up super early to drive all of the way to Picton to catch the ferry. Well to say I was unwell was putting it mildly.

I've never been so sick in all my life, which I blame on the dehydrating properties of the spa pool of course, not the wine.

But knowing I had a big trip on my hands and no time to stop for spew breaks, Amy made me up a wee icecream container lined with a plastic bag. Best little invention ever and one I still use to this day!

On a recent trip to Wellington with the kids I dutifully lined the container and even had a wet flannel as well, gosh I'm finally nailing this mum thing I thought.

Then 10 minutes into the journey, at around Fernhill the calls for us to 'pull over' came from the back seat. Finally after six long hours of a few stops, a few vomits in the container, and a lot of moaning and groaning, the whole family's ordeal came to an end as we made it to Wellington.

For the trip back I asked our online social media audience what they did for car sickness.

What a huge response. And here are their top five tips; suck mints, sit in the front seat, sit on newspaper, hold a lemon, eat a bag of chips!

Sit on newspaper? How does that work? So while we didn't have access to a lemon or the Hawke's Bay Today, we did do chewing gum, a bag of chicken chips, the window down and sitting in the front seat.

You'll be pleased to know we sailed over the Remutaka Range with not a 'Mum we need to stop' in sight.

I was driving, so it was very pleasant indeed.

My poor husband though had to suffer for five hours in the back seat and used the container more than Mac did! - Megan Banks