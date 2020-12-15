The Hits: Looking forward to extra sweet Christmas

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green

OPINION:

Merry Christmas! It's time. I can definitely feel Christmassy at this time of year, and even more so after the 2020 we have had!

I find it easy to forget that hot on the heels of Christmas day comes the last few days of the year and New Year's Eve and with it the resolutions.

Now I'm not taking any chances with 2021, as who knows WHAT is in store, so my only resolution is no resolutions. Which I've already broken because making a resolution to make no resolutions is making a resolution so it's quite a dilemma.

I will take some time to reminisce on the year at hand though, with the memories of the lockdown fading and as close to normalcy as you can get while a global pandemic rages on internationally, it's almost as if this year of Covid didn't happen at all.

But when I think back, I'm reminded of the strange feeling of walking from our building in the CBD as an essential worker, to nothing but the sound of sparrows and seagulls.

No cars, no people, and barely a breath of wind. Scattered leaves drifting slowly up the barren footpaths gathering around empty rubbish bins and the locked doors of unopened stores.

Minutes passing before even hearing the distant passing of another essential worker streets away. Looking down Emmerson St, the famous "A wave in time" statue the only person in the bright sunshine streaming down hand waving happily, blissfully unaware of the monumental change that had befallen our beautiful land.

The chattering of a cruise ship full of guests, laughing of children, and music from the buskers whisked away leaving behind an eerie mix of serenity and loneliness.

The lines of mask and rubber glove-wearing supermarket shoppers, spread out in a snaking line across the carpark, some sanitising in preparation for the shop, not quite sure whether to wave a friendly hello, or swing an even wider berth than already given.

The children welcoming me home with a device in hand, and wondering if I'm doing enough to keep up with their schoolwork and wondering how the incredible teachers do it day in and day out.

The phone calls from isolated people just happy the radio was still on, and to have someone to talk to about the crazy thing we were collectively experiencing.

Yes, this Christmas will be extra sweet, because it's extra normal, and for that I am thankful. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and thank you for tuning in to The Hits.