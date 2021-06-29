The Hits: Are you smarter than an 8-year-old?

The Hits DJs Adam Green and Megan Banks

OPINION

I live in fear that one day Adam is going to suggest we play a game on the radio called Are you smarter than an 8-year-old?.

There's TV versions with similar concepts and we all like to sit back and watch those and laugh at the people who aren't as smart as 8-year-olds.

Sure we probably all knew as much as they do when we were 8, but unless you're working in that particular area, sometimes you forget a few general knowledge things such as all of the seas out there.

Maybe you can reel off the Red Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Tasman Sea….the…….hang on, I'll get one more! So it's all relative right?

The true way to know for sure if you're not smarter than an 8-year-old is get them a Rubik's Cube. I grew up with a Rubik's Cube back in the 80s.

We had the square 3x3 cube which I could never work out. Then our uncle came back from overseas and bought the Rubik's Cube ball version which was even worse! I tried all of the usual tricks like pulling off the colours and putting them all back where I wanted to try and prove that I could get one side at least.

Unfortunately my siblings were on to me and told Mum and Dad and then I was banned from the now wonky looking Rubik's Cube. So it's still embarrassing to admit that I have never in my life got even one side of the cube!

I'd also never purchased a cube for the boys for that very reason. Then last weekend Ben took them to the Speed Cubing competition in Napier.

It was amazing! Cubers all over the show knocking out that cube in 6 seconds! So of course both boys came home with a speed cube.

Mac played around with it for a bit, got the hang of it in half an hour and has since been lording it over me.

Even when he painstakingly shows me how to do it I still can't do it! It's impossible for my brain. There's a neuron that's never connected somewhere, and now that I think about it, I blame the boys.

After sleepless nights there's no way I'll ever be able to solve that cube. I can however make lasagne, so take that 8-year-old!

- Megan Banks