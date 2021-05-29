The Hawks on the road

The Hawks after the dramatic 82-80 win over the Nelson Giants in Napier a fortnight ago. On Saturday the Giants turned the tables and won 112-109 in Nelson. Photo /File

It was the Taylor Hawke's Bay Hawks' turn to taste the bitter pill of defeat on Saturday night as the Nelson Giants claimed a 112-109 revenge win in the highest scoring match of this season's the Sal's National Basketball League.

It was 25-25 at the end of the first quarter at Nelson's Trafalgar Square, and 57-51 at half-time. The Hawks 29-25 advantage in the third quarter kept them in touch with drama to come - including 8 changes of the lead after the Hawks took the lead at 95-94 with 5min 11sec remaining on the clock.

The major damage on the first night of a Hawks southern double-header, moving to Christchurch for a Sunday evening match against the Canterbury Rams, was done by Hunter Hale, who scored 41pts for the Giants. Devondrick Walker and Hyrum Harris each dropped 25 for the Hawks, with Ethan Rusbatch also in fine touch with 23.

It was the second loss on the road for the Hawks, who started the season with home wins against Canterbury (104-90), Southland Sharks (85-73) and a dramatic 82-80 win over the Giants, once 20pts up but relying on a last-seconds hero-act from Derone Raukawa to claim victory.

They then beat Taranaki Mountainairs 90-87 in the first away game, but just 24 hours later were beaten 92-71 in Auckland by the Auckland Huskies, albeit missing three of the biggest stars.

The Hawks play their 5th away-game in a row against new NBL side Franklin Bulls in Pukekohe on Friday night before returning home for a revenge match two days later against the Huskies at the Pettigrew.Green Arena.

Followers of the 10-team continue to await the two clashes between the Hawks and defending champions the Wellington Saints.

The Saints are unbeaten with 6-from-6 and on Saturday night ran-up the season's equal-highest score and biggest winning margin by hammering the Huskies 107-76. The Hawks have a 4-2 record, effectively second on the table, depending on the outcome of the Sunday night match.

The leaders are set to rumble at the PGA on the night of June 18, and again in Wellington 9 days later.