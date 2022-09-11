Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The generation of Hawke's Bay rangatahi who want to take us all on a te reo journey

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Journey Huata-McRae (left) with Tyla Pokai Ngere, students at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu who celebrate te reo and te ao Māori every day. Photo / Paul Taylor

Journey Huata-McRae (left) with Tyla Pokai Ngere, students at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu who celebrate te reo and te ao Māori every day. Photo / Paul Taylor

A generation of Hawke's Bay school students who have been immersed in te reo Māori their entire lives are getting ready to lead the region into a new future.

It's a 21st century milestone, one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.