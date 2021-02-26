The fresh face of Zinc Cafe

Zinc Cafe's new owner, Lisa Gichard.

Customers who have been eagerly awaiting Zinc Cafe's re-opening have been flocking in to see what new owner Lisa Gichard has on offer...and from the looks of the full tables and happy smiles they are liking what they've found.

For Zinc it is a fresh new look, new menu and enthusiastic new staff.

For Lisa it's a return home.

Lisa grew up in Waipukurau and her first experience of the hospitality industry was at the Leopard Hotel, after which she headed for Australia where she clocked up seven more years in the industry, topping it off with a return to Central Hawke's Bay and time in the kitchens of the Ongaonga Hotel and the Commercial Hotel in Waipawa.

After that Lisa also ran a motel and worked at Te Waireka in Otane, before becoming manager of Countdown Wanganui.

Zinc Cafe, in Waipukurau's Northumberland Street, came on the market just as Lisa had decided to come home and it was too good an opportunity to miss.

"I could see the potential for the cafe to be a hub of the community, for people of all walks of life to have somewhere welcoming, a place that can give back to the community."

To that end, Lisa has employed 12 local staff and used local businesses throughout the renovation of the premises. Waipukurau Colourplus did the interior design and provided materials. Family and friends also played a big part, including putting in gardens.

"Every corner of the premises has had some love and attention," Lisa says.

The cafe is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch and afternoon tea, closing at 4pm.

"We're feeling our way as far as what people want and our staffing levels," Lisa says.

She is looking to add evening dining, catering and takeaway dinners to order and collect.



All the cabinet food is freshly made on site. Lisa has employed two chefs - Sasha Randall as head chef, and second chef Jono Bentley. She has also taken on head barista Lillian Baker and trained baristas Sophie Nathan and Raymond Renata. Lisa's eldest and youngest daughters are involved in the business as well.



In the weekends Lisa has employed students from CHB College, giving them a chance to try out the hospitality industry.

"We're finding a balance, getting the right people in the right roles and giving our customers good, friendly service along with great food and coffee and a nice relaxed place to come and eat and meet up."

There's colourful new art work on the walls from Taradale based painter and body artist Cherie Meerlo and Hastings painter and metalworker Katie Baptiste, all of which is for sale.

Lisa is very pleased with her new venture, which is already humming with customers and friendly greetings.

She has a vision that includes expanding the business, offering employment opportunities for local people and becoming a thriving community meeting place for locals and visitors.