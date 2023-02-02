Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

The drive to survive: Inside the mind of Marinda Jones, badminton’s only tetraplegic

Hamish Bidwell
By
4 mins to read
Marinda Jones refuses to yield to tetraplegia. Photo / Warren Buckland

Marinda Jones refuses to yield to tetraplegia. Photo / Warren Buckland

Marinda Jones went to the supermarket the other day.

“And I was raging when I got home. My husband said ‘what’s wrong?’ And I said ‘if anyone else tells me how amazing I am, I’m

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today