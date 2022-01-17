The Dannevirke man who wants to start a ratepayers' association

John Schrader and the footpath that prompted his idea to start the Ratepayers' Association. Photo / Leanne Warr

Frustration over a broken footpath prompted a Dannevirke resident to send out a call to form a ratepayers' association.

John Schrader moved to Dannevirke from Wairarapa nearly three years ago and got off to a bad start when he locked horns with Tararua District Council over something he felt was the council's responsibility.

The footpath outside his front gate was broken, even before he and wife Brenda moved in.

But according to the council, it was his responsibility because it was caused by traffic movement.

His frustration over what he felt was a condescending attitude from the council, plus other issues in the community got him thinking about starting a ratepayers' association.

There had been one in the Wairarapa so he asked around, even contacting the council and asking customer service about it.

"I don't know," was the reply.

"You'd think the council would know that, wouldn't you?" Schrader said.

"So I decided to do something about it."

People had been complaining about water supply issues and the three waters reform, but Schrader felt no one was willing to step up.

He said there was a lot of frustration in the community on the water leak at the Dannevirke impounded supply and the water restrictions.

Last week, the council asked people to conserve water.

Dannevirke was moved to level 4 restrictions this month, which meant a total ban on outdoor use.

However, Schrader said it shouldn't have happened.

"This water issue has been going on, not just for one year, not just for two years. What has been done prior to this?

"They've known that every year it's getting worse and worse with droughts and climate and everything else. They should be up to speed and making that a priority instead of saying to everybody 'you're only allowed to use toothpaste water and turn the tap off when you're doing it'.

"It's ridiculous. It just makes me angry."

He felt ratepayers and residents needed a voice so if there was a common issue, such as footpaths, they could approach council.

"A collective voice comes in and says 'let's get this done'."

He said he didn't want to be known as a "stirrer".

"But if you keep kicking the dog and the dog don't bite back, you're gonna keep kicking the dog."

Schrader posted on social media asking if anyone was interested and had already had quite a few positive comments.

Although he was keen to help kick it off, he wanted to hear from others who had more experience in running a committee and would be willing to take over running the association.

"Let's kick this thing off and let's make the council accountable. Things that should be done and haven't been done and all the excuses in the world are not going to cover it. We're going to have a say in what's going on."

Mayor Tracey Collis said she didn't have an issue with anyone approaching the council and talking about their concerns.

"If you took Eketahuna, you've got the community board there, people will take their issues there and come through to council that way.

"And I guess it's how can they utilise the Dannevirke Community Board because that's a direct link as well."

Collis said the council would be looking to consult over the district strategy shortly and was keen to get good engagement.

She said one of the challenges was around health and safety in meetings because of Covid.

"It's how we connect with everybody so what else can we do to ensure that we are connecting in with all ratepayers? We just have to give additional consideration to how we do that."

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe wasn't sure how a ratepayers' association could work given that people could use the public forum at community board meetings or council meetings.

He suggested that if Schrader had "that many ideas" he should stand for council, or for the community board.