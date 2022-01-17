Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

The Dannevirke man who wants to start a ratepayers' association

4 minutes to read
John Schrader and the footpath that prompted his idea to start the Ratepayers' Association. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

Frustration over a broken footpath prompted a Dannevirke resident to send out a call to form a ratepayers' association.

John Schrader moved to Dannevirke from Wairarapa nearly three years ago and got off to a

