The businessman with a fascination with land in Tararua

Roy Giddens plans to educate about the geology of the region as part of ideas to promote the Tararua District. Photo / Paul Charman

Roy Giddens reckons there’s a lot of potential in the Tararua district.

“Geographically, it’s amazing. Geologically it’s really interesting.”

Giddens, who owns Oryan Industries Ltd, has been living at Woodville Campground on and off, working on various business plans for the area.

Oryan Industries Ltd is involved in rare earth elements ore exploration.

“I intend to make a bit of difference to the Tararua district,” he said.

Giddens had been assisting i-Site staff to assure safety and security at the campground and had offered to help with keeping it open over the Christmas holiday break.

Earlier this month, Tararua District Council had announced it was going to close the campground over the holiday, saying that it was due to staff being on annual leave.

Tararua District Council had proposed closing the campground over the holiday period. Photo / Supplied.

That was later retracted, with the council saying the announcement was made in error and the correct process hadn’t been followed.

The council has advertised for expressions of interest for the role of a camping ambassador to travel to popular camping spots and support campers as well as actively monitor the Woodville Campground.

Keeping the campground open would attract visitors to the area over the holiday period and help promote it, Giddens said.

He wanted to promote the district, and Woodville especially, because he felt it would open up once the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu-Tararua highway was completed.

Construction on the highway, built to replace the now permanently closed Manawatū Gorge, started in January 2021 and was estimated to be completed by December 2024.

“We want to promote Woodville as the gateway to the Manawatū and the Wairarapa,” Giddens said.

“It’s right on the crossroads.”

He said Woodville was one of a few areas which had potential for growth.

The area where Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu-Tararua is now being built, looking toward Woodville.

Promoting the township, halfway between Palmerston North and Dannevirke, could draw people from both those centres.

Opening up Woodville meant there was going to be more need for housing and one of Giddens’ plans was in building affordable homes for people to buy, with construction expected to start soon on one site.

A second site could not be developed until the zoning changed from rural to residential, but he felt this wouldn’t be too difficult as it was already in a residential area.

His plans for housing included one-bedroom to four-bedroom houses and none of them priced at more than $500,000.

“I’m trying to promote affordable, healthy and safe homes in Woodville and bringing the prices down, right down, so they are affordable.”

Giddens said all those houses would be guaranteed for 100 years, with steel framing. This also meant they would take less time to build than wood-framed houses.

Giddens also wants to open up a shop which would be an education and adventure centre, educating visitors about deer and geology as well as arranging activities such as farm tours, rafting, fishing or bush walks.

He also hoped to include a geological museum.

Giddens said he had found some beautiful samples such as fossilised coral.

His interest in geology started as a child.

“I’d always dreamt about finding a goldmine,” he said.

Two years ago, he spoke to the New Zealand Herald about a find in the Erua-Ritaruki mineral field which he believed could hold billions of dollars’ worth of resources, or even more.

Another idea Giddens had was to promote the Saddle Road, which would likely be rarely used once the highway was open.

“I’m putting together a document on an eco race.”

That would involve electric cars racing in time trials, incorporating the wind turbines in the course.

“They’ll be spectacular. I think it’ll be such a fun thing to do and for people to come and watch.”

Dannevirke was not left out in his ideas as he was also putting together a business plan for the Deer Park at the Lower Domain.

Part of that plan was holding regular talks at the park to educate people about deer.

“I’d really like to develop the deer park as well. I have to convince council I can do it.”