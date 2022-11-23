Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The businessman with a fascination with land in Tararua

Leanne Warr
By
4 mins to read
Roy Giddens plans to educate about the geology of the region as part of ideas to promote the Tararua District. Photo / Paul Charman

Roy Giddens plans to educate about the geology of the region as part of ideas to promote the Tararua District. Photo / Paul Charman

Roy Giddens reckons there’s a lot of potential in the Tararua district.

“Geographically, it’s amazing. Geologically it’s really interesting.”

Giddens, who owns Oryan Industries Ltd, has been living at Woodville Campground on and off, working

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today