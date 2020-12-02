The birdie dozen: 12 Magpies in Super Rugby squads

Magpies lock Bryn Evans is returning to Super Rugby with the Highlanders after a 10-year absence from the competition. Photo / Paul Taylor

A dozen Hawke's Bay Magpies were among those announced in the New Zealand franchises' Super Rugby squads for 2021.

The biggest contingent is at the Hurricanes, who signed winger Lolagi Visinia for next season in addition to holdovers Pouri Rakete-Stones, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Gareth Evans, Devan Flanders and Danny Toala.

Magpies winger Jonah Lowe was at the Wellington-based franchise from 2018 through this year, but has moved onto the Chiefs where he joins halfback Brad Weber.

Magpies winger Jonah Lowe is on the move from the Hurricanes to the Chiefs for 2021. Photo / Ian Cooper

Lock Bryn Evans has claimed a place at the Highlanders, where he will hope to play his first Super Rugby game since 2011 when he left to play in England.

Although he played limited minutes for the Magpies this season behind the in-form trio of Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons and Walker-Leawere, Evans was said to be a massive influence on the Hawke's Bay squad off the field in particular, along with a fellow veteran in the now-retired Sona Taumalolo.

The older Evans brother joins Folau Fakatava and Marino Mikaele-Tu'u in Dunedin along with Magpies skipper Ash Dixon, who will once again co-captain the franchise with Aaron Smith.

Dixon is also captaining the Māori All Blacks on Saturday in their match against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

Isaia Walker-Leawere is starting behind him in the second row, while Pouri Rakete-Stones and Jonah Lowe were named to the bench.

The Moana Pasifika playing 23, which could include Marino Mikaele-Tu'u and Folau Fakatava, is expected to be named on Thursday.

Blues 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Hookers: Ray Niuia, James Parsons, Soane Vikena

Props: Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, James Lay, Marcel Renata, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi

Locks: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti , Sam Darry, Josh Goodhue, Jacob Pierce, Patrick Tuipulotu

Loose forwards: Blake Gibson, Dillon Hunt, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Taine Plumtree, Tom Robinson, Hoskins Sotutu

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Jonathan Ruru

Inside backs: Otere Black, Stephen Perofeta, Harry Plummer

Midfield: TJ Faiane, Rieko Ioane, Tanielu Tele'a

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Jone Macilai-Tori, Emoni Narawa, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea

Chiefs 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Hookers: Nathan Harris, Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei'aho

Props: Sione Mafileo, Atunaisa Moli, Ollie Norris, Reuben O'Neill, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Laghlan McWhannell, Tupou Vaa'i

Loose forwards: Kaylum Boshier, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Mitchell Karpik, Simon Parker

Halfbacks: Xavier Roe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Brad Weber

Inside backs: Bryn Gatland, Rivez Reihana, Kaleb Trask

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Bailyn Sullivan, Quinn Tupaea

Outside backs: Jonah Lowe, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson, Chase Tiatia, Sean Wainui.

Hurricanes' 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Props: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Alex Fidow, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Fraser Armstrong, Tevita Mafileo

Hookers: Ricky Riccitelli, Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles,

Locks: Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Scott Scrafton, Kane Leaupepe, Isaia Walker-Leawere

Loose forwards: Du Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Gareth Evans, Ardie Savea, Devan Flanders, Vaea Fifita, Brayden Iose

Halfbacks: Jamie Booth, Jonathan Taumateine, Luke Campbell

Inside backs: Jackson Garden Bachop, Simon Hickey

Midfield: Ngani Laumape, Billy Proctor, Vince Aso, Julian Savea

Outside backs: Salesi Rayasi, Wes Goosen, Jordie Barrett, Danny Toala, Peter Umaga Jensen, Lolagi Visinia, Ruben Love, Pepesana Patafilo

Hawke's Bay winger Lolagi Visinia was rewarded with a Hurricanes contract for his awesome Magpies form. Photo / Paul Taylor

Crusaders 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Props: Joe Moody, Ollie Jager, Isi Tuungafasi, George Bower, Michael Alaalatoa, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAlister, Andrew Makalio,

Locks: Scott Barrett, Quentin Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Luke Romano

Loose forwards: Cullen Grace, Tom Sanders, Ethan Blackadder, Sione Havili, Whetu Douglas, Tom Christie

Halfbacks: Mitch Drummond, Ere Enari, Bryn Hall,

Inside backs: Richie Mo'unga, Brett Cameron

Midfield: Jack Goodhue, Fergus Burke, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod,

Outside backs: Chay Fihaki, George Bridge, Manasa Mataele, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Will Jordan, Leicester Faingaanuku, Isaiah Punivai

Highlanders 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Props: Ayden Johnstone, Siate Tokolahi, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Ethan de Groot, Jermaine Ainsley, Josh Hohneck

Hookers: Ricky Jackson, Ash Dixon, Liam Coltman

Locks: Pari Pari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Maanaki Selby-Rickit, Bryn Evans

Loose forwards: Billy Harmon, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Sione Misiloi, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Liam Squire

Halfbacks: Kazuki Himeno, Aaron Smith, Kayne Hammington, Folau Fakatava

Inside backs: Josh Ioane, Mitchell Hunt

Midfield: Fetuli Paea, Sio Tomkinson, Thomas Umaga Jensen, Ngane Punivai

Outside backs: Nehe Milner Skudder, Connor Garden Bachop, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Solomon Alaimalo, Michael Collins, Sam Gilbert, Vilimoni Koroi