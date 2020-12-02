The birdie dozen: 12 Magpies in Super Rugby squads

A dozen Hawke's Bay Magpies were among those announced in the New Zealand franchises' Super Rugby squads for 2021.
The biggest contingent is at the Hurricanes, who signed winger Lolagi Visinia for next season in addition to holdovers Pouri Rakete-Stones, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Gareth Evans, Devan Flanders and Danny Toala.
Magpies winger Jonah Lowe was at the Wellington-based franchise from 2018 through this year, but has moved onto the Chiefs where he joins halfback Brad Weber.
Lock Bryn Evans has claimed a place at the Highlanders, where he will hope to play his first Super Rugby game since 2011 when he left to play in England.
Although he played limited minutes for the Magpies this season behind the in-form trio of Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons and Walker-Leawere, Evans was said to be a massive influence on the Hawke's Bay squad off the field in particular, along with a fellow veteran in the now-retired Sona Taumalolo.
The older Evans brother joins Folau Fakatava and Marino Mikaele-Tu'u in Dunedin along with Magpies skipper Ash Dixon, who will once again co-captain the franchise with Aaron Smith.
Dixon is also captaining the Māori All Blacks on Saturday in their match against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.
Isaia Walker-Leawere is starting behind him in the second row, while Pouri Rakete-Stones and Jonah Lowe were named to the bench.
The Moana Pasifika playing 23, which could include Marino Mikaele-Tu'u and Folau Fakatava, is expected to be named on Thursday.
Blues 2021 Super Rugby squad:
Hookers: Ray Niuia, James Parsons, Soane Vikena
Props: Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, James Lay, Marcel Renata, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi
Locks: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti , Sam Darry, Josh Goodhue, Jacob Pierce, Patrick Tuipulotu
Loose forwards: Blake Gibson, Dillon Hunt, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Taine Plumtree, Tom Robinson, Hoskins Sotutu
Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Jonathan Ruru
Inside backs: Otere Black, Stephen Perofeta, Harry Plummer
Midfield: TJ Faiane, Rieko Ioane, Tanielu Tele'a
Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Jone Macilai-Tori, Emoni Narawa, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea
Chiefs 2021 Super Rugby squad:
Hookers: Nathan Harris, Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei'aho
Props: Sione Mafileo, Atunaisa Moli, Ollie Norris, Reuben O'Neill, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao
Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Laghlan McWhannell, Tupou Vaa'i
Loose forwards: Kaylum Boshier, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Mitchell Karpik, Simon Parker
Halfbacks: Xavier Roe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Brad Weber
Inside backs: Bryn Gatland, Rivez Reihana, Kaleb Trask
Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Bailyn Sullivan, Quinn Tupaea
Outside backs: Jonah Lowe, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson, Chase Tiatia, Sean Wainui.
Hurricanes' 2021 Super Rugby squad:
Props: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Alex Fidow, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Fraser Armstrong, Tevita Mafileo
Hookers: Ricky Riccitelli, Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles,
Locks: Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Scott Scrafton, Kane Leaupepe, Isaia Walker-Leawere
Loose forwards: Du Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Gareth Evans, Ardie Savea, Devan Flanders, Vaea Fifita, Brayden Iose
Halfbacks: Jamie Booth, Jonathan Taumateine, Luke Campbell
Inside backs: Jackson Garden Bachop, Simon Hickey
Midfield: Ngani Laumape, Billy Proctor, Vince Aso, Julian Savea
Outside backs: Salesi Rayasi, Wes Goosen, Jordie Barrett, Danny Toala, Peter Umaga Jensen, Lolagi Visinia, Ruben Love, Pepesana Patafilo
Crusaders 2021 Super Rugby squad:
Props: Joe Moody, Ollie Jager, Isi Tuungafasi, George Bower, Michael Alaalatoa, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell
Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAlister, Andrew Makalio,
Locks: Scott Barrett, Quentin Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Luke Romano
Loose forwards: Cullen Grace, Tom Sanders, Ethan Blackadder, Sione Havili, Whetu Douglas, Tom Christie
Halfbacks: Mitch Drummond, Ere Enari, Bryn Hall,
Inside backs: Richie Mo'unga, Brett Cameron
Midfield: Jack Goodhue, Fergus Burke, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod,
Outside backs: Chay Fihaki, George Bridge, Manasa Mataele, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Will Jordan, Leicester Faingaanuku, Isaiah Punivai
Highlanders 2021 Super Rugby squad:
Props: Ayden Johnstone, Siate Tokolahi, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Ethan de Groot, Jermaine Ainsley, Josh Hohneck
Hookers: Ricky Jackson, Ash Dixon, Liam Coltman
Locks: Pari Pari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Maanaki Selby-Rickit, Bryn Evans
Loose forwards: Billy Harmon, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Sione Misiloi, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Liam Squire
Halfbacks: Kazuki Himeno, Aaron Smith, Kayne Hammington, Folau Fakatava
Inside backs: Josh Ioane, Mitchell Hunt
Midfield: Fetuli Paea, Sio Tomkinson, Thomas Umaga Jensen, Ngane Punivai
Outside backs: Nehe Milner Skudder, Connor Garden Bachop, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Solomon Alaimalo, Michael Collins, Sam Gilbert, Vilimoni Koroi