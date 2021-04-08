The Big Easy: New route planned for 2022 event after 2021 success

The Big Easy ride in Hawke's Bay was a big success. Photo / John Cowpland, alphapix.nz

Organisers of The Big Easy say they're planning a new route for the 2022 event after the change-up in 2021 yielded record numbers.

More than 2000 riders across all ages took part in The Big Easy, and The Little Easy in Central Hawke's Bay.

The new-look loop course for the Big Easy started and finished at Church Road Winery.

After a short ride through the streets of Taradale, the course joined the limestone trails beside Pettigrew Green Arena and followed the stopbanks of the Tutaekuri River around to Waitangi Regional Park.

Riders followed Marine Pde around Ahuriri before the home stretch back to the starting point.

Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton said the debut of the new route was a success.

The Big Easy participants riding at the 2021 event. Photo / Supplied

"Hawke's Bay put on a great show with perfect weather for cycling, fun en-route activations and post-cycling entertainment," he said.

"It was great to see cyclists taking their time to enjoy the relaxed ride and atmosphere, and stop at the many cafes and restaurants along the way."

Saxton said the organisers would soon be planning a new route for the 2022 event.

A total of 1700 riders partook in The Big Easy, while a further 300 saddled up for The Little Easy Central Hawke's Bay.

The number of riders was above expectations, with 1500 riders expected to hit the Hawke's Bay Trails during the eighth annual event.

Saxton said about 1800 people pre-registered for the events, with about 200 additional participants registering on the day.

"Both of these figures are record turnouts, which is wonderful," he said.

"The charm of The Big Easy is just that – it is easy. This is anything but a race – The Big Easy is about fun, family and friends, enjoying Hawke's Bay by bike and discovering all the tasty treats en route."

The 2021 event was produced with support from Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Central Hawke's Bay District Council, Hastings District Council and Napier City Council.