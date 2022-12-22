Merlot, Brut, Shiraz and Sauvignon are at Hastings SPCA, which is in need of fosterers to take care of kittens for a few weeks to free up space. Photo / Supplied

Four unwanted kittens found on the side of the road in a pillowcase in Hawke’s Bay are resting and being cared for, before finding their new homes.

Merlot, Brut, Shiraz and Sauvignon will spend the festive period ageing - so to speak - and getting ready for their adoption.

While they’re not available to adopt just yet – they are in need of a foster home to care for them temporarily and free up space for more vulnerable or unwanted animals expected to arrive daily at Hastings SPCA this holiday season.

SPCA Centre manager for Napier and Hastings Joy Walker says the kittens were some of the lucky ones.

“We don’t know the circumstances of these kittens being left in a pillowcase by the road,” Walker said.

“But they’re lucky they were found. So many of the vulnerable animals coming into our care daily have unknown back stories and all we can do is hope we can save them and find them a home.

“During this time of year, we’re desperate for foster families who can take on animals – just temporarily – so we take more animals in that need specialist care.”

The SPCA provides all food, medication and equipment for foster carers. Walker says all that’s needed of fosterers is time and love.

Those who foster also share that the benefits often extend to them – getting a sense of purpose, love, entertainment and learning opportunities.

“Fostering is incredibly rewarding on so many levels,” Walker said. “Being in a shelter can be stressful and some of our animals don’t cope as well as others, so spending time in foster care is hugely beneficial. It teaches them social skills and their first experience of what a home environment is like.”

Walker said fostering was something almost everyone can do. No matter if you work fulltime, have kids or pets, share your space with flatmates (with landlord permission) or are only able to commit for a few weeks – the charity is asking people to consider a temporary furry addition to their household.

To find out more about fostering, contact your local SPCA, sign up via the website.