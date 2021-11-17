Voyager 2022 media awards
The 90% Project: Will Hawke's Bay move into red level of traffic light system in 11 days?

By Sahiban Hyde
3 mins to read
Tukituki MP Anna Lorck and PM Jacinda Ardern at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Covid vaccine drive-in clinic. Photo / Warren Buckland

A third of Hawke's Bay's eligible population who have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine are overdue for their second dose.

And it's this cohort which will help drive the region's vaccination status

