Pacific Health team leader at Hawke's Bay DHB Talalelei Taufale said there was a large unknown quantity of Pasifika people flying under the vaccination radar. Photo Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's Pasifika community is leading the region with 99 per cent of its population having had at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

However, there's a large group in the community who are not officially quantified.

Pacific Health team leader at Hawke's Bay DHB Talalelei Taufale said the registered, eligible Pasifika community would definitely reach 100 per cent in terms of first doses by December.

"Percentage-wise we are tracking well but there's some way to go.

"There's anywhere in excess of roughly a minimum of 600 who have yet to receive their first dose. They are the uncounted, unknown quantity.

"Not everyone in the region's Pacific community uses the health service because they are non-residents.

"Not everyone who is eligible is registered with a GP. There are also a small number of non-residents who are afraid there might be consequences, while there are RSE workers who are yet to come from the islands.

"That number is a mix of all of those."

To get to 100 per cent, roughly 70 more Pasifika people need to get vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 4,982 people had received their first dose, and 3,971 were fully vaccinated.

The DHB numbers include residents and RSE workers.

Taufale said the Pacific health team was doing its best to get to those hard-to-reach members, as well as the rest of the non-vaccinated community.

"We are also reaching out to disability groups, and delivering the service to their doors via a mobile team. Some of them cannot get to the clinics so we go to them."

He said the team had also provided support to industries with a large Pacific population, like the Whakatu area.

"Staff go out there and provide education around the vaccine in their own language if required."

The Pacific health team consists of two nurses and an administrator, and they've partnered with a pharmacy to help administer doses.

"We are also aware of a couple of church community groups waiting for the "right time" to get the vaccine. We are going out to these groups to educate them about the right time being now."

He said Pacific teachers in schools like Tamatea High School and Flaxmere College were also being approached and educated to ensure that they, as per the Government mandate, were vaccinated.

"We are pleased with the start but we are not going to get carried away. There's a lot of work in front of us."

Overall, as of Tuesday, 218,994 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the region.

About 83 per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose, and 68 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Napier and Hastings were sitting at 83 per cent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, CHB was sitting at 82 per cent and Wairoa at 73 per cent.

To encourage more people to get vaccinated the Central Hawke's Bay District Council was working with the DHB and Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea to set up another drive-through clinic this weekend.



The clinic would be held at the Central Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds between 9.30am and 4pm.