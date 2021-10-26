Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The 90% Project: Hawke's Bay's Pasifika community reaches 99% vaccination rate

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde
3 mins to read
Pacific Health team leader at Hawke's Bay DHB Talalelei Taufale said there was a large unknown quantity of Pasifika people flying under the vaccination radar. Photo Warren Buckland

Pacific Health team leader at Hawke's Bay DHB Talalelei Taufale said there was a large unknown quantity of Pasifika people flying under the vaccination radar. Photo Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's Pasifika community is leading the region with 99 per cent of its population having had at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

However, there's a large group in the community who are not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.