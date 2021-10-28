Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The 90% Project: Hawke's Bay testing numbers plateau, while vaccinations increase

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde
3 mins to read
Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Nick Jones has thanked close contacts of Covid cases for following public health advice. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Nick Jones has thanked close contacts of Covid cases for following public health advice. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's tally of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has surpassed 100,000, but testing numbers for the last four weeks have plateaued in spite of two residents being close contacts of a positive case.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.