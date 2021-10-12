The 90% Project: Hawke's Bay DHB urges region to get vaccinated this Super Saturday

Tararua Health Group held a drive-through vaccination clinic. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay is inching closer to 80 per cent of its population receiving at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, and the DHB along with regional leaders is urging the remaining 20 per cent to get their jabs this Super Saturday.

Super Saturday, on October 16, is a nationwide day of action for Covid-19 vaccination to encourage everyone eligible and not yet vaccinated to join the millions of people in New Zealand already vaccinated.



Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking said Hawke's Bay was likely to hit 80 per cent of the eligible population having had their first dose this week, but thousands more vaccinations were needed.



"Summer is just eight weeks away," Brooking said.

"Super Saturday is a great opportunity for us to vaccinate as many people as possible so we can all enjoy more freedom this summer."



Brooking said there would be nearly 30 vaccination clinics open across Hawke's Bay on Saturday, and goBay buses would be free for those travelling to get vaccinated.



"The Super Saturday clinics will make it super easy to get vaccinated. Either get your first dose, or if it has been over three weeks since your first dose, get your second.



"The community and the councils have really got behind the event and there are lots of fun activities and giveaways planned for the various clinics," she said.



Brooking said even those fully vaccinated could help boost vaccination rates in Hawke's Bay further.

"If you are one of the many people who have already had the vaccine, well done. We still need your help - reach out to friends, whānau, and colleagues who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, or haven't done so yet, and encourage them to protect themselves and our community."

She said people could do this by spreading the word about Super Saturday, talking to people about why they got the vaccine and sharing accurate and reliable information, particularly as some misleading information was circulating.

"Covid-19 vaccines are the most well-studied vaccines ever made," she said.

"Nearly 50 per cent of the world's population has had a Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 3 million people in Aotearoa have had their first Pfizer vaccine. This means we have lots of data to show the vaccine has been thoroughly assessed for safety."



In addition to the Super Saturday clinics, there are a number of regular weekly clinics and pop-up marae and church-based clinics.

Information is available at hbcovidvaccine.nz. People can also go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 to book.