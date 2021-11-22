The 90% Project: 1500 people in Hawke's Bay needed to get first vaccinations to 90 per cent

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board's new mobile vaccination clinic which will head to Central Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Supplied

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board's new mobile vaccination clinic which will head to Central Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay is crawling towards the 90 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccine threshold.

Almost 1000 people were vaccinated in the region over the weekend, with more than 350 receiving first doses.

But the region still has approximately 1500 people to go before it reaches 90% for first doses.

As of Monday, 245,763 vaccinations had been administered in the region of which 130,025 people had received at least one dose, and 115,738 people had been fully-vaccinated.

89 per cent of eligible people in Napier and Hastings had received at least one dose of the vaccine, 88 per cent in Central Hawke's Bay had received at least one dose and 81 per cent in Wairoa had received at least one dose.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Covid-19 senior responsible officer Chris McKenna said Hawke's Bay's population climbed to 89 percent of first doses at the weekend, with 79 percent fully vaccinated.

"With less than 1500 people to go for first dose coverage, we are extremely close to reaching 90 percent and 80 percent fully vaccinated," she said.

"We are so close."

She said the unvaccinated needed to be encouraged to do so, and the ones who had their first dose needed to be reminded to get their second dose."

There continues to be pushback in some pockets of the region - a small crowd of anti-vaccination and mandate protesters again congregated outside Hawke's Bay Hospital on Monday morning.

McKenna said the region's Māori population had led the way at the weekend making up 38 percent of the vaccinations, taking Māori to 77 percent for first dose vaccinations.

"To achieve equity and encourage 90 percent across all ethnicity groups, our outreach clinics and community providers continue to open up various vaccination opportunities and incentives," she said.

McKenna said examples of providers working together to find new ways to vaccinate harder to reach communities included a mobile van clinic in Central Hawke's Bay this week visiting various hard-to-reach places.

"Vaccination is our best protection, so we need more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to protect themselves, their whānau and their friends."

People can check www.hbcovidvaccine.nz for a full list of vaccination locations across Hawke's Bay.