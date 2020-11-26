The $20.8m upgrade to Hawke's Bay Hospital on track to start in early 2021

Renee Herbert, Janya McLean, Mark Irwin and Anna Harland at one of the seven operating theatres at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Supplied

A $20.8m upgrade to the Hawke's Bay Hospital is on track to begin early next year.

The upgrade, which includes construction of a new operating theatre, aims to increase the number of public surgical procedures the Hawke's Bay District Health Board undertakes each year.

Chief operating officer Chris Ash said the new theatre will be ready to perform its first operation in the first half of 2023 – if all goes to plan – with construction work due to start in early 2021.

As well as boosting the number of operating theatres from seven to eight, the work includes an upgraded reception area with a new whānau room, renovations to the layout to improve flow and dedicated pharmacy and specimen handling rooms.

Ash said, as well as allowing the hospital to undertake more surgeries each year, the upgrade will create a more pleasant environment for patients and staff, improve the quality of care and support patient privacy and safety.

The proposed refurbished and extended post-anaesthetic care unit (PACU) at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Supplied

He also said the upgrade will mean a significant amount of "noise and disruption" while work is completed.

"We will need to change the routes staff and patients take around the hospital from time to time," he said.

"We'll be working to minimise this as much as possible and will keep our teams and patients informed, as we go, with signage and other communications."

The building will be refurbished in accordance with the requirements of an 'importance level 4' building, as defined in the NZ Building Code. This means it would continue to be operational immediately after an earthquake or other disaster.

Contractor Hawkins will prepare the site before building work begins next year.

Temporary walls and fences will be erected, including some temporary walls between the main reception and Zacs Café. Access to the cafe will be through the hospital outpatient villa courtyard as a result.

A high-level timetable and outline of the project will be available on the HBDHB website before building begins.