Tech firm says it will pay workers $5000 to move to Hawke's Bay

Re-Leased founder Tom Wallace is looking at doubling his team numbers in three years, from 60 to 120.

Hawke's Bay-owned company Re-Leased is offering a $5000 relocation bonus to attract software developers to the region.

Founder Tom Wallace says the company, which runs a cloud-based commercial property management platform, has allocated $10 million over three years to more than double its current team of 60 as part of its 'Homegrown Talent Activation' campaign.

He says it is a dual strategy which will train aspiring developers from the Hawke's Bay and also attract more experienced people to the region.

"The talent strategy is driven by demand from large landlords and property management firms for Re-Leased's platform which simplifies and automates the management of commercial property portfolios.

The development team based at Napier's Ahuriri technology hub designs software used in more than 40 countries and processing more than $500 million in rent each month.