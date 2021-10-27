Te Mata Park: Boardwalk project going ahead after timber shortage

A 1.3km boardwalk project improving access to Te Mata Park is set to be completed by Christmas, after being temporarily halted due to a shortage of timber poles.
The project was given the green light in February following ongoing safety issues raised by walkers and cyclists.
The 3m-wide boardwalk will run from Tokomaru Drive up to the Te Mata Park car park (also known as Chambers car park) at the end of Tauroa Rd.
A sign was put up after the project was delayed back in April.
"Six months ago the project was put on hold because there was a delay in the delivery of the 11m poles, which were not available in New Zealand but have now been installed," a Hastings District Council spokeswoman said.
"The contractors are making good progress with this project, which will be finished by Christmas."
The boardwalk, known as Tauroa Walkway, will be a mix of concrete and timber pathways when completed.