Te Mata Park: Boardwalk project going ahead after timber shortage

Artist impression of the boardwalk which is currently being built. Photo / Supplied

Artist impression of the boardwalk which is currently being built. Photo / Supplied

A 1.3km boardwalk project improving access to Te Mata Park is set to be completed by Christmas, after being temporarily halted due to a shortage of timber poles.

The project was given the green light in February following ongoing safety issues raised by walkers and cyclists.

The 3m-wide boardwalk will run from Tokomaru Drive up to the Te Mata Park car park (also known as Chambers car park) at the end of Tauroa Rd.

Work on the boardwalk. Photo / Paul Taylor

A sign was put up after the project was delayed back in April.

"Six months ago the project was put on hold because there was a delay in the delivery of the 11m poles, which were not available in New Zealand but have now been installed," a Hastings District Council spokeswoman said.

This sign was due to be taken down on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The contractors are making good progress with this project, which will be finished by Christmas."

The boardwalk, known as Tauroa Walkway, will be a mix of concrete and timber pathways when completed.