A Hawke’s Bay grocery store break-in ended with nothing taken after the would-be burglars couldn’t get into the cigarette cabinet, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to reports of an alarm at Te Mata Four Square, Havelock North, at 4.27am.

Te Mata Four Square in Havelock North. Photo / Patrick O'Sullivan

It had been confirmed as a break-in but appeared to be unsuccessful, the spokeswoman said.

A scene guard was in place, she said.