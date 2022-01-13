Te Awa School is starting its new year on a high after receiving a grant for some playground equipment.

Te Awa School is starting its new year on a high after receiving a grant for some playground equipment.

Napier's Te Awa School is on a high after receiving an $18,000 grant from the NZCT for an outdoor swing set, including the cost of installation and a safety surface to prevent injuries.

Principal Tim Van Zy l says Te Awa is a decile 1 school where children learn not only to respect themselves, others, and the environment, but also to develop positive attitudes towards learning.

"Over the past two years, especially with the after-effects of the Covid pandemic yet to be felt, our school has found that effective outdoor play provides a unique and positive experience on our students' wellbeing.

"We know that students who are active, engaged, and connected to their place of learning feel safe and emotionally stable."

He believes it is crucially important for their students to be able to use fundamental movement development skills to ground them at school.

"A set of swings will not only help them to develop motor skills, but also provide them with a sense of kinaesthetic connection, will also having fun."