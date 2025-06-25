The overarching concept for all the art pieces along the road was “he aho tangata” – “the human threads that bind us”.

Hine-te-iwaiwa at the eastern roundabout. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

On the Palmerston North end of the new highway stands one of Warbrick’s sculptures made of a concrete base named Aputa ki Wairau and a metal structure named Hine-te-Iwaiwa.

Warbrick said the metal structure represents a turuturu, or weaving peg, whose “thread” connects with the roundabout on the other side of the highway near Woodville.

“Each of the roundabouts, although they are not created to look like turuturu but they are symbolic of it, so when you have two turuturu you have a line that stretches between the two that is referred to as the aho, or the sacred thread... So what we are looking at is the idea of the roundabouts being the turuturu and the road being that sacred thread.”

The 12m-high sculpture on the Woodville roundabout is named Poutahu, and was designed and created by prominent artist Sandy Adsett.

Warbrick said he has known Adsett for many years and it was great to have the opportunity to work with him.

“It’s one thing to know him but its quite a different thing to work with him, it’s been very very cool,” he said.

Adsett (Ngāti Pahauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu) told RNZ there would be a lot more artwork along the highway but the soil on the either side wasn’t able to hold much weight, so they shifted focus to the roundabouts, the lookout and the bridges along the highway.

Adsett said the Poutahu sculpture near Woodville was based on the structure of old wharenui that had a vertical pole at the centre of the whare to provide strength to the tahuhu (ridge beam).

Poutahu at the Western Roundabout. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

“I was learning as I went, on what could happen and of course the engineers would say ‘well we could do [this] but we can’t do that.’ So there was a lot of discussions about the structure so it was interesting.”

Adsett said if there were going to be artworks and sculptures on major infrastructure projects like the Ahu a Turanga highway he was glad the imagery was specific to New Zealand.

“I think that in terms of Aotearoa our imagery is specific to Aotearoa, it’s indigenous, so for overseas travellers or even for our own people to see the works, I won’t say it’s a comfort thing, but it’s a pleasure to feel as though they have the ability to stand in these prominent public places and hold their own.”

It will be interesting to see the response to the artwork from both Māori and non-Māori, he said.

“I think the enthusiasm and the encouragement of our different iwi was one that you respected and wanted to try and offer something and hopefully... our own people will accept the works... that we were able to do.”