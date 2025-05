Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

The four-lane highway snakes through hills and between wind turbines. Photo / RNZ

Traffic is expected to start rolling on the new Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway in less than two weeks’ time.

National highways management agency NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) confirmed on Thursday the official opening of the 11.5km highway across the southern Ruahine Range will take place on June 7, and it is hoped it will be open to traffic on the following Monday, June 9.

The highway, which will be part of State Highway 3, between Woodville and Ashhurst, has been in the design and making since the permanent closure of the Manawatū Gorge route in April 2017, following the latest of the slips and rock falls that had shut the route many times over the years.

The Manawatū-Tararua Highway is set to open in the next two weeks. Photo / NZTA

With the narrow Saddle Rd becoming the main, temporary, alternative route, a new pathway, with six bridges, including two over 300m long, was established and construction started in 2021.