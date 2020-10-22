TCYS Spring In2 Spring Holiday Programme a hit

Team building at Adrenaline Forest.

Tararua Community Youth Service's recent Spring In2 Spring Holiday Programme was developed to support our young people to overcome fears, build resilience and find their inner self-belief and self-worth.

It had become apparent through the TCYS teams mahi with young people over Covid-19 that young people had become isolated and felt a lack of self-esteem and positive activity through demanding and often isolating times.

The Spring In2 Spring programme delivered a range of activities for young women and young men based on their ideas mixed with some flavour from the TCYS Youth Workers.

The girls trying out boxing.

Alternating weeks for young women (week one) and then young men (week two) the programme included:

■ the introduction of tree climbing at Adrenaline Forest in Porirua,

■ Horse riding in Whanganui,

■ A visit to the Ashhurst Herb Farm and Snap Back Gym,

■ Fishing in Foxton,

■ Clay target shooting at the Dannevirke Gun Club,

■ Napier Flip out and the Waterfall and

■ Palmerston North Bowling and Pools

It gave a range of wonderful activities that allowed more than 40 young people to be exposed to the unknown and overcome a range of fears – ensuring that all elements of their being were tested and supported.

The TCYS Youth Work team, supported by a youth leadership team, spent a tireless week supporting young people to build new and existing relationships, create ongoing connections and have an experience in a safe and supportive environment.

The team also enabled older young people to take part in defensive driving, journaling, participate in the Love Tennis programme and basketball camps.