Tararua Silviculture making logs valuable

High prune and thin.

Advertorial

Producing clearwood for logging, making it valuable for the harvest crop, is the business of Tararua Silviculture Ltd. It provides planting, pruning and thinning services

It looks after pinus radiata, poplars and macrocarpa as the most common trees. Planting native trees on farms is another aspect of the business.

Nathan Poole, director of Tararua Silviculture Ltd.

Nathan Poole is the director of the company and has been in the industry for 17 years, running his own business for the past six years with a staff of four.

The company covers Tararua District and parts of Hawke's Bay- from Blackhead to Waipawa - sometimes working about two hours away from Dannevirke.

"We pride ourselves in the work we do, we do a real good job and we make it worthwhile for the client for their future crop," says Nathan.

"We work pretty well - we've been doing it for quite a while with the shared experience between the guys - it makes for a good outcome.

"Our work speaks for itself," says Nathan.

Do you have areas of your farm or lifestyle block that are prone to erosion or are unproductive, unable to spray fertiliser.

Have you thought about changing all that by planting pine trees. There are lots of benefits like shelter for stock, wind breaks, land holding help with C02 emissions and a profitable investment for the future with a renewable resource.

■ Free estimates available

■ Chain saw jobs estimates

■ Pruning

■ Thinning

■ Planting