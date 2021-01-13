Tararua Refrigeration Services: Hot days - cooler homes

Ready for work: Jonty, Richard and Matthew.

Pic: BTG240820FRIG3 Caption: Ready for work: Jonty, Richard and Matthew.

Pic: BTG240820FRIG6 Caption: Tararua Refrigeration can sort out your vehicle air- conditioning.

Pic: BTG240820FRIG7 Caption: Dairy farm refrigeration is a specialty service for Tararua Refrigeration.

Advertorial

With the warmer temperatures hitting – it's a busy time for Tararua Refrigeration Services. "These consistent hot days make people want cooler, more comfortable homes. Heat pumps/air conditioning are in high demand".

The admin team: Angela, Richard and Dana.

Not only that, though. Tararua Refrigeration can sort out your vehicle air conditioning – whether it be a car, truck, tractor or harvester. They've even worked on a plane for a local pilot!

Richard's best advice for this time of year is – "These hot temperatures make refrigeration and air conditioning systems work so much harder. It's a great idea to get all of these things serviced regularly to prevent major and more expensive breakdowns in the future".

Tararua Refrigeration Services specialise in –

■ Heat pumps

■ Vehicle air conditioning

■ Dairy farm refrigeration

■ Ventilation systems

■ Cool rooms and freezer rooms.