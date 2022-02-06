Tararua REAP staff hard at work chalking their pounamu.

Tararua REAP was closed to the public on Tuesday, February 1 so that staff could enjoy a pounamu wananga (greenstone workshop).

This was postponed from late last year when staff were inundated by requests to process vaccination passes so their clients could access shops and restaurants.

This wananga was run by local tutor Cherry Peeti-Tapurau who set out to teach both the skills of making a pounamu pendant and the Māori culture that goes with it.

"Pounamu connects with almost everything Maori society did," said Cherry.

Four pounamu pendants after polishing with wet and dry sandpaper then binding and lashing so they can be worn around the neck.

The wananga operated for six hours the process of making the pendant interspersed with karakia, waiata and korero.

Tararua REAP manager Claire Chapman said, "Cherry dispelled many European held beliefs about pounamu including the belief you had to give away your first creation straight away. Cherry says it is a taonga (precious gift) to be given away when appropriate – even 30 years later."

The 14 REAP staff involved in the workshop found the day very interesting and therapeutic.

Cherry said the scarcity of pounamu inevitably meant it was highly valued by Māori and possession of pounamu items like mere gave huge mana (prestige) to the owner. She brandished a beautiful example to demonstrate its power – there was no disobedience at all during the workshop!