Claire Chapman feels Tararua REAP has been an amazing platform for her to do some good in the community. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Tararua REAP started in 1982, it was under Southern Hawke's Bay.

At first, REAP had no home, but eventually set up shop in what was once Ruahine Chambers in Ward St.

Then in February 1990, disaster, with the first of two earthquakes that year, both centred at Weber.

The building had extensive cracking which meant REAP had to move premises, to the old ANZ bank building on the corner of High and Allardice Sts.

It would eventually move into its current premises in Gordon St.

In 1999, Southern Hawke's Bay REAP was changed to Tararua REAP, which was considered a better reflection of the area it served.

The organisation's first CEO was Dr Tony Chapelle, followed by Di Wilkinson, whose picture now hangs in the offices.

General manager Claire Chapman said REAP had evolved over the years in "runs and dips" and it now provided education and assistance for the community from cradle to grave.

"What's never changed is the community being integral."

REAP's philosophy was providing a hand up, not a hand out and it continued to follow that philosophy with its education programmes, services such as budgeting advice and employment support and strengthening families.

REAP Aotearoa chairwoman Mary-Jane Rivers led a review of the 13 REAPs throughout the country in 1990.

"What hit me is the approach of REAP had a great impact. Partly because of what it was and partly because of what it is not."

She said REAP was not an organisation that provided a one-off programme that had been designed outside the community and "parachuted in".

"What it is, is responsive to and in touch with local priorities."

REAP offered programmes from childhood to adult education which meant it was more in tune with the whole family or whanau, rather than a programme that people stepped into and out of.

"And I think that's essential to what makes it effective," Rivers said.



When she first reviewed REAP in 1990, the model that was coming in - in terms of central and local government services - was "much more of a contracting model to deliver a specific activity".

The REAP approach didn't fit with that model.

She said their approach of supplementing and complementing other services needed to be supported.

"It's a great joy to me to be involved all these years later as chair of REAP Aotearoa and see and practise the strength of that responsive approach that REAPs bring and the deep roots that have been formed within communities, with the organisations that service communities, with mana whenua, with government agencies, with local government, with voluntary groups, alive and kicking and having a really positive impact."

Chapman took on her role as general manager of Tararua REAP more than four years ago, seeing it as her opportunity to do some good in the community.

She said she had been in her previous role for more than 22 years and had thought about retiring.

"I felt there was still something in me, I've got something to contribute still and REAP's been an amazing platform for that."

People in the community could come to REAP for almost anything, or could be given the support to access the services they needed.

"If not REAP, where would that person have gone to just get that support?" Chapman said. "It's pretty cool."

She said staff didn't have to be trained counsellors or social workers and they could help navigate people to whatever care they needed.

What she also liked about the organisation was its heart.

"REAP attracts people with a good heart and they want to be part of positive community engagement."

Whakapapa quilts is another series of workshops offered at REAP by tutor Ron Te Kawa. Photo / Leanne Warr

REAP will be marking its 40th anniversary with an exhibition until September 9 sharing some of the history at the former NZCU building on High St, open 10am to 4pm.

Alice Jonathan, with Cherry Peeti-Tapurau, at the exhibition showing some of the work done through REAP. Photo / Leanne Warr

The exhibition features many works done through workshops held at REAP with some of those displayed by those who had once been students and were now tutors.

Cherry Peeti-Tapurau's work in pounamu is on display at the exhibition. Photo / Leanne Warr

Its celebration will also coincide with the Festival of Learning being held on Monday

at the Hub from 11am to 7pm with workshops and entertainment for everyone.

Another piece on display. Photo / Leanne Warr

REAP invites any past staff and anyone else connected with Tararua REAP over the 40 years to come along to help it celebrate.