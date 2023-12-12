Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Tararua Health Group records 227 Dannevirke Community Hospital missed appointments in a month

Michaela Gower
By
2 mins to read
The Government stamps its mark on a new era, Kaikohe tooth fairy fined for helping desperate locals and when gas demand could outstrip supply in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Tararua Health Group is urging people to cancel appointments if they’re no longer needed after figures revealed a staggering 227 no-shows in November.

The Dannevirke Community Hospital recorded the no-warning cancellations after appointments

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today