New THG Operations manager David Ireland at work.

New Tararua Health Group (THG) operations manager David Ireland is excited about his new role which offers him new challenges in an organisation which he perceives is running very well already.

In his brief introduction to THG he said he has been impressed by the quality, skills and experience of his staff and the innovative processes they have introduced to deal with the challenges of providing good health care in the Tararua.

A recently introduced nurse-led service, whereby patients have contact with a nurse first, has reduced the pressure on GPs and nurse practitioners (NPs) while better utilising the skills and experience of the nurses.

This change helps to recognise and utilise the skills of the registered nurse prescribers, community nurse prescribers and nurse practitioners.

The new chief is determined to push these further by encouraging more innovation, supporting staff initiatives and making these more familiar to the community, including implementing a consumer group.

David is no stranger to the health industry. Raised in a family of five in Hamilton he trained and worked as a registered nurse in Tokanui Psychiatric Hospital near Te Awamutu, rising to become charge nurse within 18 months and learning about working as a team and dealing with the public.

He comes to Tararua District from the position of general manager of a Waikato disability provider which cares for over 500 clients.

He says he is no more important than any other staff member – everyone has an important role to play and he wants to support them to do their best to help the community.

He recognises attracting staff, particularly doctors, will be a major challenge but pledges to do his best to attract them by highlighting some of the great work already being done, such as supporting the public in Covid and flu vaccinations in co-operation with iwi.

He strongly supportd the retaining of facilities like X-ray and ultrasound services which the community fought to keep last year. His aim is to keep services as local as possible, but he recognises forthcoming health reforms could present challenges over the next 12-18 months.

He says marrying his two roles of maintaining clinical needs and managing finances is a challenge especially as government funding is less, in real terms, than previously.

David and his wife of 36 years Fiona are looking forward to settling into Tararua. Their three children are grown up and David is very keen on sport, having retired from playing football at 52 but still refereeing and being heavily involved in the administration. He is the current chair of the Waikato-Bay Of Plenty Football Union and life member of the Te Awamutu Football Club.

David says he is looking forward to working with the wider THG team and the community to ensure services are delivered in a robust sustainable way, acknowledging that things are difficult and that there are many challenges for everyone at present.



