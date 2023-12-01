Tararua Health Group can hold video consultations in some situations for patients. Photo / NZME

Tararua Health Group is starting trials for video consultations.

The consultations, with a GP who will work remotely as part of telehealth, is one of the initiatives the group has been looking at to see how it can best service the health needs of the community.

The current nationwide GP shortage is affecting rural areas particularly hard and this year THG introduced a paramedic and pharmacist into the practice teams.

It is also continuing to support further training for nurses to enable them to work at the top of their scope.

A limited number of video consultation appointments will be available on Friday mornings starting at the end of this month.

These video consultations can be booked through the Manage My Health Patient Portal and the video consultation itself is performed through the patient portal.

Patients are asked to be aware when booking video appointments, that regardless of what THG practice they are enrolled with, they will only see Barraud Street Health Centre as an option.

Pahiatua patients are also included in this and can make a video consultation booking.

Patients will just need to click on the BSHC tab and select an appropriate Friday and book one of the video consultation times.

For video consultations to occur patients will need to be registered and active on the Manage My Health Patient portal, will require a computer with camera and microphone or a tablet or smartphone.

Data is sponsored by the Ministry of Health; this means that patients with no data can still have a video consultation.

Video consultations are not to be booked and used for acute or emergency assessments or where a physical examination is required.

Video consultations are suitable for the following: continuation of ACC medical certificates (not new ACC), continuation of WINZ work capacity medical certificates, repeat prescriptions and general consultations.

Normal consultation fees apply to video consultations. If patients are interested in this service and are not already registered with Manage My Health Patient Portal please contact Tararua Health Group for a registration form.

Manage My Health Patient portal now enables patients to request prescriptions for their long-term condition management, view their test results and doctors’ notes, as well as have video consultations.

If this trial is successful it’s hoped the service can be expanded next year.