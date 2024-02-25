Nine citizens were sworn in at the citizenship ceremony held at Pahiatua, in the Tararua District Council chamber. They are pictured with mayor Tracey Collis and councillors Scott Gilmore, Mike Long and Erana Peeti-Webber. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Marni Cavis was a teenager, she joined up to become a camp counsellor at Camp USA.

Known here as Camp America, the programme offers Kiwis the chance to work at a camp, gaining some experience and adventures at the same time.

Marni Cavis moved from the United States 30 years ago. She officially became a New Zealand citizen at the ceremony held at Tararua District Council in Pahīatua, sworn in by deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber. Photo / Leanne Warr

Marni, who came from Wisconsin, met a Kiwi during that experience and got to know more about New Zealand.

“The more I learned [the more] I had to come here.”

So she moved to New Zealand, staying in Feilding and fell in love with the country.

She eventually met her husband and now lives in the Tararua District.

She has now been here for 30 years and earlier this month joined eight others in a citizenship ceremony held at the Tararua District Council office in Pahīatua.

Mayor Tracey Collis told the new citizens they will be more aware of the importance of New Zealand citizenship than those born here.

“In deciding to apply for citizenship, you had to weigh many questioning factors. You’ve made your decision in order to further your own best interests, and that of your family’s welfare.

“In doing so you have already demonstrated a commitment to wanting to live in our wonderful country.”

Tracey says the new citizens’ commitment to New Zealand does not diminish the importance of their homelands, heritage, culture or traditions.

“Your background will play a strong part in New Zealand’s future. I encourage you to take an active part in our community as we will be enriched by your culture in doing so.”

She spoke of the history of the district, saying it is now 35 years since the amalgamation of councils to form the Tararua District.

She went on to talk about some of the cultural history for the benefit of those less familiar with the history of the area.

“New Zealand is no longer just your home. It is now your country.”

Tracey told the group it was an honour and pleasure to have the privilege of officiating at the ceremony.

“And even more special when I have known some of you for a very long time.”

Leanne Warr has been editor of the Bush Telegraph since May 2023 and a journalist since 1996. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.







