Tararua District Council to meet on kerbside waste

A_160321WCBRCArt10 If Tararua District Council approves, additional kerbside recycling collections could be rolled out in August next year.

Tararua District Council will be looking at the kerbside collection at next month's meeting following successful trials.

The trials were held in 10 households in Dannevirke over four months, as well as 10 households each in Pahiatua, Woodville and Eketahuna.

Each household was given a 120 litre recycling in, an 80 litre rubbish bin and a crate for glass, which were collected fortnightly.

A food waste crate was collected weekly.

Data was compiled on each collection.

Council project manager Marco Alben said a finding of the trials was that a total of around 1500kg of solid waste was generated.

About a third of that was actual rubbish.

"This trial has proved that if you provide recycling and food waste bins, and inform people how to use them, we will be able to drastically reduce the amount of rubbish to landfill," Alben said.

This would also enable the council to meet waste minimisation targets.

Earlier initiatives had failed to meet those targets, and the waste levy from the Government was at risk.

The meeting next month will discuss recommendations to roll out additional kerbside glass and recycling services and if adopted, would see new services starting in August 2022.

Further investigations will be held to look at having rubbish bins for kerbside collection by August 2024.